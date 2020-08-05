Editor,
I have been hearing the president and attorney general wailing about the rigged election. I thought we erected him to enforce the laws of the land. The attorney general is the arm that enforced our laws. So why the whining, do the job you were elected to do. If he cannot assure the elections in America are not fair and honest he will have failed at his job! Why isn’t the attorney general more visible in the fight against voter suppression? Where is Congress? What oversight?
Bob Krainz
Belmont
(8) comments
Indeed, it was very telling when Trump endorsed voting by mail in Florida yesterday. When asked why, he said, "because Florida has a Republican Governor."
Nevada? No, because the governor is a Democrat. That's all you need to know, folks.
Who is trying to change the voting laws, it is not the AG or our president. It is those on the left that want to change voting laws by allowing mail in voting. The amount of fraud that could happen in mail in voting is unlimited and the results might not be known for weeks after the election. Republicans like myself are worried about fraud, we are not interested in suppression. If you do not want to leave your home to vote, get an absentee ballot. Why are Democrats so scared of fair and honest elections?
Chris: Why don’t you pay attention to what your President Trump claims? Haven’t you grasped that he says voting by mail will be a tremendous, unbelievably, monstrous disaster, - except for Florida?! So, based on his track record, we know that the exact opposite will be true, - an opinion shared by the steadily increasing majority of us, - you know, the informed, educated people who think!
CC loves being part of the sheep flock.
CC try to keep up, voter fraud has checks and balances built in, now in 2021, something your POTUS has none of.
Speaking of voter fraud. “Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins (R) lost the GOP primary in the state's 2nd District on Tuesday, just weeks after he was slapped with voter fraud charges.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/rep-steve-watkins-loses-kansas-primary-after-voter-fraud-charges/ar-BB17zzqZ?OCID=ansmsnnews11
I have no idea, nor do I care, what your day job is but you do make a case for being a comedian. Five laughable statements in five lines of type. Even the ultra right wing Heritage Foundation admits that their own studies have shown only 0.00006 percent of mail in ballots show any sign of fraud. If you were worried about fraud there is no way you should support the the biggest fraud on America, Donald Trump. Not interested in voter suppression, give me a break. That is the number one item on the Republican agenda and they even say so. Trump has even doubled down on it by putting his own big money campaign contributor in charge of the US Postal Service with the specific purpose of dismantling it before the election. That way if his other crooked measures don't suppress the vote the ballots will be delayed in the mail for days and not be eligible to count.
"Democrats so scared of fair and honest elections?" Chris? Where on flat Earth did you get that from? It is Trump who is scared by fair and honest elections, where all eligible voters are given a real chance to cast their vote. Despite his intellectual deficiencies, he has figured out that if people are allowed to vote, he is toast, and all his shady activities will be exposed! That's the simple, nitty-gritty of it!
