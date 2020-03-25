Editor,
I’m usually very impressed by the articles in your paper, March 19 was definitely the opposite. Your reporter Ryan McCarthy interviewed a retired CPA who weighed in on decisions made to protect the well-being of our fellow citizens (“San Carlos man: Scalpel, not meat ax, needed in response to coronavirus” in the March 19 edition). This CPA has no expertise on the issue, and has done anything of note to give him a bully pulpit.
You can do a lot better than this and I hope in the future you do. But if you are looking for opinions to put in articles about space travel for your next article I have a bunch, granted I have no background in science or space but having expertise in a subject doesn’t seem to matter anymore.
Andy Klein
San Mateo
