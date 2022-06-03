Editor,
In the Tuesday, May 24, edition of the Journal, the article “Cuts Threatened” by Kathleen Ronayne, stated that Gov. Gavin Newsom is imposing mandatory water restrictions if residents don’t use less water as the drought drags on.
He is giving all the water agencies power to set rules for water use in the cities and towns they supply. Gov. Newsom wants the water agencies to take more aggressive actions to communicate regarding the drought emergency and to implement conservation measures. What this more than likely means they can raise prices in order to attempt to make the homeowners pay more money with hope that less water would be used.
Let’s look at the real issue. If there was such a water shortage with the amount of people that were living in the drought-stricken areas, why the heck are they still building more housing for more people to move into the areas? A perfect example are the monster buildings in Millbrae, Burlingame and in South San Francisco. In the Wednesday, May 25, edition of the Daily Journal, Curtis Driscoll reported that the city of San Mateo wants to add 11,000 more units of housing in the city. Does this really make sense? We don’t have the water we need for the people presently living around here. The cities, and contractors are getting richer at our expense. If they want to build something that can benefit everyone into the future they should start building desalinization plants.
E. Picchi
Millbrae
