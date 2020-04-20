Editor,
Kudos to the Daily Journal and Jon Mays for his April 17 column regarding San Mateo County Health Office Dr. Scott Morrow’s unwillingness to provide city by city numbers of COVID-19 infections. Dr. Morrow was selling but I’m not buying.
First of all there are no HIPAA violations by posting the numbers of infections in each city; no one is asking for names. Counties in California as well as in other parts of the United States have made the information public. As a responsible taxpaying citizen who paid for the research I want to know the numbers in each community. I agree Dr. Morrow is “ not hiding anything,” he is merely keeping the information from us. I strongly suspect there are political motives in not sharing this information.
Sandra Jean Schneider
Belmont
