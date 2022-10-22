Sadly, the mayor was able to convince one councilmember to change his vote regarding a dedicated bike lane. Seven-hundred signatures collected against versus the 200 signatures in favor, resulted in the removal of more than 214 parking spaces. Ninety percent of the 200 signatures do not live in or near North Central San Mateo.
This blatant disregard of the majority is a slap in the face of North Central residents. A mayor should represent all voting residents, not just more affluent constituencies. Seniors, and parents with young children, neighbors whose need far outweighs the need of a dedicated bike lane, are suffering. Since the implementation of the dedicated bike lane, bicyclists still use the sidewalks.
North Central residents see curbs painted halfway down several blocks, another loss of 50 parking spaces. This painting also affects a church — challenging the church’s accessibility and the church’s ability to be a distribution center of the Harvest Food Bank — a dire need for families who live together just to make ends meet. We, in the North Central neighborhood, feel that we have been deemed unimportant and disrespected as taxpaying citizens.
We have seen shared bike lanes on Delaware Street and San Mateo Drive. Pacific Boulevard is in the process of becoming a shared bike lane. Why is Humboldt Street different? Power trip because North Central fought back?
I would like to hear more of the hardships that have been thrust upon so many residents, not to mention the unsafe sidewalk and street conditions that many walk regardless of the hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.