Neighbors received a slick flyer from Charles Stone. He indicates he is endorsed by political officials from San Mateo County. Our entrenched officials must be sure Stone will vote the way of the establishment rather than the will of District 2 residents.
Where are the endorsements from local Belmont elected officials? Current councilmembers are endorsing. Maybe there is the fear of going up against the Stone political machine in Belmont. Or maybe they are part of the Stone machine. Noelia has endorsements from former Belmont mayors who can recognize real leadership. Noelia is genuinely respectful of all who agree or disagree with her. Noelia is never closed to people or ideas.
Where are Belmont resident endorsements in this flyer? Belmont residents are tired of the arrogance, the pandering and the demeaning comments by Stone. Stone bullies and intimidates into submission. He flat out ignores residents who display intelligence beyond his ability to comprehend. Don’t disagree with a Stone position or you get the “my way or the highway” response. This is not the Boy Scout we see in the mailer.
Noelia will be a breath of fresh air. A young Latina female voice, with new ideas and problem solving approaches, will change the tone of the Board of Supervisors and bring balance to a board dominated by entrenched politicians. Noelia is the best choice for county Board of Supervisors.
The letter writer is the former Belmont mayor and former school board president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.