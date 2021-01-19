Editor,

There is no way the Daily Journal should censor, or stop publishing Matt Grocott’s column. Given the number of Matt’s “fans” from the DJ’s Jan. 14 letters to the editor, critical or in support, readership would plummet if he wasn’t published. He’s most likely the most read columnist the Daily Journal has. Well, maybe not.

Bob Wackerman

San Mateo

Terence Y
Terence Y

Agreed, Mr. Wackerman. Mr. Grocott may not be the most read columnist but he’s the best at melting snowflakes and generating amusing letters from the rabid left.

