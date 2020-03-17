Editor,
Last Wednesday’s San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees meeting again occurred without a video coverage. It was explained that video was “coming soon.” Thanks for that, however, no implementation timeline was provided. If video coverage is not possible for the next board meeting, then I have formally offered to, at my own personal expense, make arrangements to record the meeting and upload it to YouTube or a similar public platform. Disclosure and transparency should be fundamental values for every public agency.
One issue discussed at last night’s meeting is a perfect example of why video recording is necessary. A five year extension of the sole-source contract with a privately-owned, for-profit, non-union management company to operate a private athletic club located at College of San Mateo (and a future club planned for La Cañada College) was proposed. Such a contract should be competitively bid, period. Operating the facility with district staff who can offer coursework and workforce training in the taxpayer funded facility fund should also be evaluated.
At best, sole-source contracts are prone to inefficient pricing or potential conflicts of interest. At worst, they are the provenance of corrupt practices. In an emergency situation, or if procuring a specialized service where few qualified vendors exist, then a sole-source contracting process may be appropriate. Extending a 10-year old contract to operate a gym is not such an unique situation and sole-source contracting is not warranted in this case.
John Pimentel
Menlo Park
