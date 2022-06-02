Editor,
Thank you Carol Groom for your excellent service to not only Supervisory District 2, but to all in San Mateo County. We need to continue your level of professionalism and leadership. Even though Charles Stone is from Belmont, I cannot support him as a member of the Board of Supervisors. I cannot support his style of leadership. I don’t want a representative that I believe is disrespectful and turns a deaf ear to citizens with whom he disagrees, makes policy decisions prior to public input ie: four city districts and a mayor rather than five as other cities in the county ... where citizens lose representation, forces citizens to threaten referendum before he will listen, who has stated publicly “public hearings just slow down the process,” who doesn’t stand up for beneficial options for citizens prior to manipulating results for his desired outcomes.
It’s just my opinion, however, I believe county residents deserve representation who responds to their concerns with respect rather than dismissive, disdainful, demeaning, condescending, trivializing, arrogance or indifference to those who don’t support his way of thinking.
Endorsements from outside elected officials and glossy mailers make great window dressing (follow the money). But, it is we, the residents, who vote in this district, who have experienced this candidate and his autocratic rule who elect a candidate. We need a genuine person rather than a “glad hander.”
Pam Rianda
Belmont
The letter writer is a former mayor and school board president.
