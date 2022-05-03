Editor,
On June 7, the voters of this county will decide on who will be our sheriff for the next four years.
Unequivocally, Carlos Bolanos is the right person for this job. For almost four decades, Sheriff Bolanos has demonstrated his commitment to solid leadership, transparency and community engagement.
This is no time to change leadership of the Sheriff’s Office and to install someone who offers vague promises. With concerns about crime becoming elevated, we instead need to forge ahead with Sheriff Bolanos who has demonstrated his commitment to our safety.
Brian Ponty
San Carlos
