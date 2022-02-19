Editor,
Anybody else truly sick to absolute death of the same old (and occasional) tired hyper-partisan sycophants writing in over and over and over again with their hate and party propaganda pieces? Oh, silly me, I mean opinions of course. (I’m not sure a sycophant even knows their true opinion of something).
We all know who they are and while I absolutely, absolutely respect their right to do so, if writing to the Daily Journal is their hobby, I wish they would find another one and give us all a break. I hear kites are making a comeback, as in ...
Bruce Chase
South San Francisco
