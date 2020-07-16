Editor,

When it comes to schools reopening, there are no easy solutions. Everyone wants kids to be safe, but for some families, having a parent stay at home so their child can learn online isn’t feasible.

Not all jobs can be done online, and the loss of income could be disastrous for families on tight budgets. For them, going back to school is practically a necessity. To maintain safety and social distancing, what if schools used their gyms, theaters or auditoriums to house some classes to help keep things spread out? Movie theaters may also be an option as well since they aren’t being used at the moment and offer plenty of room for students to learn while practicing social distancing. The time for form finger pointing and placing blame needs to end, and everyone must focus on finding solutions that work for all types of families.

Joe Guttenbeil

Redwood City

