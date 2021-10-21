Editor,
Your Oct. 20, Page 1 story about the San Bruno 136-unit apartment proposal on El Camino Real at the old Melody Toyota new car location tells us that because of SB 35 which was passed on Sept. 15, 2017, only 25 parking spaces are required for a 136-unit building. Won’t that be fun for the residents nearby.
Am I missing something here, or is this another they will all be on bikes and use mass transit issue?
Peter C. Carey
San Bruno
(1) comment
Strong irony here with homes identified as at the old "Melody Toyota" site.
