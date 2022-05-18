Editor,
I’m supporting David Canepa for Congress and the reason is simple: it boils down to “all politics is local.” I’ve advocated for San Bruno Mountain for almost 50 years now. David has assisted with my efforts for over seven years. Currently, he, and his staff, are assisting in trying to keep a large track of endangered species habitat open.
While I like, and have worked with, and appreciate, Assemblymember Mullin, since he was a South San Francisco councilmember, Supervisor Canepa, and his staff has been more helpful with my San Bruno Mountain issues. For me, it’s as simple as that.
I don’t know if Supervisor Canepa can win this congressional seat, but I’ll tell you this: Nobody is going to outwork him, or give more than the 100% effort he gives in addressing community issues or his quest for Congress.
Del Schembari
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.