Editor,
I support Mark Hinkle’s call for NO votes on all school district bond and parcel tax measures in San Mateo County.
I add additional reasons:
1. The change to 55% vote requirement has vastly increased the bonded indebtedness of school districts in the county;
2. Enrollment has been decreasing at an accelerating pace. Redwood City School District, San Bruno School District, Menlo Park City School District, etc., are examples;
3. School closures and lease or sale of district campuses is increasing;
4. Revenue from sale or lease of campuses does not service bonded indebtedness. RCSD supplemented its general fund with $3,100,000 from recently leased campuses;
5. Expenditure of bond proceeds are usually matched by the state. This has turned district campuses into veritable “gold mines” to be tapped for staff housing and general fund back-fill;
6. Expansion of “choice in education” portends a continuing decline of the role of government in the education of our children. “Separation of school and state,” as envisioned by the late Marshall Fritz is happening.
Jack Hickey
Emerald Hills
Agree 100% Jack. Great points
