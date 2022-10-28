As member of the South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees, I could not vote to saddle my community with a school bond due to the following concerns: District employees are listed on the Measure T campaign website in support of an enormous bond request of $436 million interest ($1 billion) of your tax dollars in apparent perpetuity. Were they required by administrators to support it of their own volition?
School officials used school vendor lists to solicit thousands of dollars from those who would benefit should the bond pass, and mailed numerous glossy flyers misrepresenting true facilities need saying students are unsafe in our schools unless voters pass the bond.
Mismanagement of previous bond funds recently failed to complete schools as promised. What, voters ask, has the district done to improve and regain the voter’s trust? Misleading voters of new board leadership when one board trustee and superintendent, an administrator (then) as now are still there.
An unsettled lawsuit with the builder has 30 years left to pay on that bond. Should voters trust them with more tax dollars?
When the district doesn’t address the above concerns or responds obliquely, it is a red flag.
When the district’s Board of Trustees put a huge bond before voters during spiraling inflation, high gas and food prices, food insecurity, what is the solution?
Answer: Vote No on Measure T.
The letter writer is the vice president of the South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees.
