Editor,
A late filing of the Yes on H committee (FPPC I.D. 1316374) shows a $20,000 contribution from the Roy Cloud Parents Club and $1,000 from Roosevelt PTA. Contributions to these organizations are tax deductible. Direct contributions to the Yes on H committee are not tax deductible.
More than $50,000 of tax exempt contributions to the Redwood City Education Foundation were used to facilitate passage of the parcel tax, using TBWB. That’s money which should have gone to the classrooms.
A $350 “in kind” contribution from the City of Redwood City was made to the Yes on H campaign committee for a kick-off rally at Red Morton Park.
Vote No on Measure H.
Jack Hickey
Emerald Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.