This is in response to Gloria Maldonado’s letter “Justification for Redwood City top salaries” on June 27, 2020. There is no justification for the size of the salaries in Redwood City or surrounding communities for city managers and attorneys. And, I suspect many other egregious salary increases occur as well within the surrounding communities.
There are so many people out of jobs, living precariously in rooms, needing food, and yet, two city employees have received approximately $24,000 pay increases. And, with these positions, they are given generous benefits and pensions.
We are lost.
Donna Kasprowicz
Millbrae
