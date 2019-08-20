Editor,
Regarding Matt Grocott’s recent column (“Upside Down in California,” Aug. 13 edition), I get the impression that he may be booking the first civilian passenger flights to Mars when available. That could be the only explanation for his cavalier attitude toward the efforts by our state and many others to throttle the runaway over consumption of single-use plastic. No effort is perfect but they all have to start somewhere and lead others to follow. The planet’s crisis is very real in so many ways. Scoff if you care to, Matt, but we are indeed running out of many of the things that make our planet livable.
As far as mandating folks buy health insurance, keeping both citizens and non citizens from carrying disease is only being smart. Perhaps Matt would be willing to swap places with an undocumented person and avail himself of some of that free stuff?
Someone has to pay. That’s for sure and that’s why so many want to rescind the Trump tax cuts that further the disparity between working people and the super rich who got to take home the great bulk of it. Build a home out of plywood and plastic without a building inspector? Again, care to swap places Matt?
The part about comparing pigeons and drug users doesn’t really need a response as one has no control over pigeon behavior but humans can be induced otherwise. The real kicker is that last bit about government wanting to take away all our “liberty.” Yes, I guess that first flight to Mars might well have space for you.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.