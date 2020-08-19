Editor,
County Manager Mike Callagy questioned how we get off the watchlist ("San Mateo County officials continue talks with state over watchlist removal" in the Aug. 13 edition of the Daily Journal): “The answer is no one knows and that’s disconcerting to say the least. We don’t know a clear path off this list.”
Sierra Lopez reported that San Mateo was placed on the watchlist because it failed two key health metrics:
• “Experienced increased hospitalization rates above 10% for a rolling three-day-average”
• “Reporting more than 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents for a rolling 14-day-average.”
So wouldn’t the clear path off the monitor list be to reduce the hospitalization and case incidence rates to below those thresholds? I realize that may be difficult, but that shouldn’t detract from the clarity of what we, as a county, need to do.
According to the state Department of Public Health: San Mateo County is experiencing an elevated case rate that exceeds the state threshold. The county sees roots of community transmission related to social gatherings without sufficient physical distancing and wearing of facial coverings, as well as higher exposure for residents performing work that involves person-to-person contact and crowded housing conditions that make home isolation difficult.
I encourage all county residents to be more diligent about wearing masks, avoiding social gatherings and practicing social distancing if we want salons to reopen. As for the crowded housing conditions, citizens need to be more supportive of adding density where appropriate. Unless more units are built, more crowding of existing housing units will occur.
There is a way off this list.
Irwin Dawid
Burlingame
