Editor,
Now that the DNC has given full support for a second term to Geriatrics Joe, I can only wait to see what millionaire-loving, woman hating, Russia bashing, China threatening, Taiwan-arming, Ukrainian Nazi supporting, and Zionist apologist, the RNC, will add to this nightmare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.