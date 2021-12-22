Editor,
Gov. Newsom excused the looting, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, as “justified anger.” He blamed “systemic racism” within our criminal justice system, vilifying police, and causing them to be more tolerant of criminal behavior.
Now that crime has escalated, he is throwing hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars at police overtime to quell the widespread looting.
Newsom has fared well by relying on media support and voter’s short memories. Perhaps it’s time for voters do a flip-flop.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
