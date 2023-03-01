Four new signalized intersections are under construction in Foster City. There’s no need for a new signal at the Edgewater and Port Royal boulevards intersection. There is, however, a need for a signal between East Hillsdale Boulevard and Foster City Elementary School at Beach Park Boulevard. At Edgewater and Port Royal, there currently is a flashing yellow signal (operated by pedestrians) installed years ago. This flashing yellow signal is a very effective solution and I wonder why a different traffic control measure is required?
On the other hand, some kind of traffic signal is needed on the much busier half mile stretch between East Hillsdale Boulevard and Foster City Elementary School at Beach Park Boulevard. Drive this stretch of road and you’ll see many children and parents standing on the road island. With cars whisking by them at the 40 mph speed limit or faster, they are waiting for a traffic break to rush across the street.
Additionally, closer to East Hillsdale Boulevard there are often residents who have parked on Edgewater Boulevard waiting for a break in traffic to run across the street to get to or from their cars.
The current solution at Edgewater and Port Royal boulevards intersection was needed and it’s working just fine. But it’s amazing that Foster City has not improved road safety and accessibility for parents, students and nearby residents between East Hillsdale Boulevard and Foster City Elementary School at Beach Park Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.