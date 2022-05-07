Editor,

As a religious leader in San Mateo County, I have a growing concern for the welfare of our deputies and the safety and protection of our general population. The exodus of deputies from the force and the difficulty of the current sheriff to attract and retain officers under his watch has become a systemic problem. His strident moves to acquire more military-grade equipment to increase an unnecessary arsenal erodes trust and escalates fear. These funds could be used to hire mental health officers or provide support and training to current deputies in the field—to do otherwise shows poor management and judgement.

On June 7, we have the opportunity to choose new leadership for positive change and the restoration of trust and transparency to the Sheriff’s Office.

I am endorsing Christina Corpus for sheriff, a respected sheriff’s captain with 20 years of experience who will bring integrity, innovation and greater community involvement to the department. She can attract, retain and support our deputies. She is committed to creating stronger partnerships between the Sheriff’s Office and the community it serves. She will restore trust and bring needed change to the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office. We need her vision, her experience and her leadership.

The Rev. Ben Meyers

San Mateo

