Mark Simon’s column, ”The race for sheriff,” published Aug. 19, makes some flawed assertions and omits vital details that I shall clarify for the readers.
First, Mr. Bolanos is preparing with such urgency because, for the first time, he has a genuine opportunity to lose. Furthermore, Mr. Simon confuses political astuteness with what, in reality, is desperation on the part of Mr. Bolanos.
Second, Mr. Bolanos indeed has raised a large sum of money. However, Mr. Simon omits that most of his campaign funding comes from private interests, retired judges and consultants who reside outside of our county lines.
Lastly, Mr. Simon oversimplifies the mechanics of how political races work. In any political race with two or more candidates, every contender is bound to get a percentage of the vote. Mr. Melville’s 20 point defeat is considered a landslide by any standard and nowhere near as impressive as Mr. Simon claims.
I leave readers with something to consider. Here is a woman who has risen through the ranks as an exceptional officer, commander and community leader in what has been traditionally a male-dominated career. Chief Corpus works twice as hard as her male counterparts and is not concerned about politics. She is more worried about the safety of your family and your property.
That is to say that Mr. Bolanos is not the choice of the establishment. We just never had any alternative until now.
Ray Larios
Burlingame
