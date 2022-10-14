San Mateo’s new Solid Waste Rate proposal is ... garbage. Those who have smaller collection bins are the ones already taking an active role to reduce waste, yet are being penalized with larger increases than those who generate more waste. The proposed monthly rate increase for the smallest bin is 20%, while the proposed rate increase for those households generating the most garbage is only 2%. Why is the City Council proposing a fee structure that penalizes the smallest users the most? This proposal is also the least equitable solution, as it’s well-known that more affluent households generate significantly more waste than less affluent households.
The City Council needs to reconsider this rate plan with the CalWater pricing structure in mind. That structure provides a base level of service for all users, and rates scale up as more water is consumed. It stands to reason that the most effective way to get residents to reduce solid waste would be to make it more costly to generate the excess waste and have someone haul it “away.” Updating the pricing structure in such a way would align with the City Council’s stated values of reducing our collective waste levels having a more sustainable community.
This proposal is up for a hearing on Monday, Nov. 21. The timing of this meeting so close to Thanksgiving will likely reduce community involvement, but written protests can be submitted early via U.S. mail or delivered to City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.