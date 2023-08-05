Editor,
In answer to the new math program column by John Horgan: In 1964, I went back to college to earn my elementary teaching credential. At that time, a “new math” program was adopted by the state. All incoming elementary teachers were required to take the course to learn the concepts of this new method.
