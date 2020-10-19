Editor,
After reading the article about the new county coronavirus compliance unit (like we need another government agency to monitor our lives), we now get another public agency that takes countless calls to follow up with complaints from the public that businesses are not following the rules for following the ever changing restrictions related to the COVID virus.
This is not downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic, but think for a moment about the trivial complaints that will be made against business owners. Say, a customer at a restaurant that has been served a meal that’s not totally to their liking. Of course they will submit a false report to the agency saying that the restaurant was over legal capacity. If you think about the endless bogus complaints made, the compliance unit needs to hire about a 100 people just to sort out the true from the false. If you think this is unlikely, read YELP reports.
Gilbert Amoroso
Redwood City
