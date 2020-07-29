Editor,
With recent talk about an updated CARES bill in Congress I think we should advocate and pressure our members of Congress to include more funding for international aid, to help underdeveloped countries fight this pandemic. Many of us are looking for this new emergency supplemental to provide us with a bigger stimulus and that’s very important but we can’t let other countries who have many of their people suffering from extreme poverty and who don’t have the same governmental resources.
In the previous CARES act they provide less than .5% for international funding, which seems far too little.
Frida Garcia
San Bruno
