Editor,
Just read the article, “Bicyclists can now report ‘3 foot rule’ violations via online reporting system.” More info would have been really useful:
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
Just read the article, “Bicyclists can now report ‘3 foot rule’ violations via online reporting system.” More info would have been really useful:
• How do we report an incident? Headline says it can be done online. What’s the URL?
• What happens after a report? Will the offender be ticketed? Get a nasty note? Something else?
• Can we submit evidence (for example camera footage) when we make a report? Otherwise it’s just an I say/they say. But if we can submit video evidence, that’s pretty compelling.
- Starting January 2023, AB 1909 (https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id 2120220AB1909) changes 21456.2 to now require that motorists must change lanes when another lane is available. When there is no additional lane, they must pass safely, “having due regard for the size and speed of the motor vehicle and the bicycle, traffic conditions, weather, visisbility, and the surface and width of the highway”. Three feet is the absolute minimum passing distance, measured between the nearest part of the passing car (typically mirror) and any part of the bicycle or cyclist. The above requirements will often require more than a three foot distance.
Giuliano Carlini
Belmont
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.