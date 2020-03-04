Editor,
The March 3 edition of the Daily Journal, which included the notice of intent to circulate petition, will surely be advantageous to developers such as David Bohannon and the property next to the former Hillsdale train station. I interpreted it as an exclusion of below-market housing and instead paying in-lieu fees, land dedication (parks?) and rehabilitation of existing units (Hillsdale apartments?).
With Proposition 13 up for a vote, which relieves developers from fees, it will be quite a windfall. Of course, the old Proposition 13 has already advantaged commercial properties for years. Maybe homeowners should get behind a new split-roll proposition.
The current measures H and P continue to work to retain the single family suburban nature of San Mateo. We continue to approve and build huge developments using the current rules; over 7,000 signatures were collected to keep measures H and P. This new petition will certainly muddy the waters, which may be exactly its intention.
Holly Hewitt
San Mateo
