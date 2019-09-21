Editor,
Just read Jonathan Madison’s column “Never forget” in the Sept. 17 issue of the Daily Journal. The loss of lives on that day and after were horrible. As I watched the recent remembrances and memorials, I cannot help but wonder, however, how many innocent people the United States has killed or helped to kill since that date. Yemen and Syria are just two places where we have contributed to the death of tens of thousands. Over 6000 civilians have been killed in Yemen and over 22 million are in desperate need of assistance.
In response to 9/11, we invaded Afghanistan: It has now become the longest war in our history. What happened to the lessons of our war in Vietnam? We passed the Patriot Act which continues to allow some of the most egregious abuses of civil rights in our history. Yes, 9/11 was tragic. Let’s ask the difficult question: What did we do to contribute to that act and what could we have done differently to prevent it? We can learn from our mistakes rather than continue to repeat them. The victims of 9/11 deserve no less.
Michael Romeyn
San Mateo
