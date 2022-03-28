Editor,
Ever since Assemblyman Kevin Mullin voted for Senate bills 9 and 10 in August of 2021, it became clear I will never again vote for him in any capacity into our government.
We’ve recently have been getting many fliers (who paid for these?) and emails touting himself in the Assembly, the amount of which I’ve never received before in all his previous years, he must be in full campaign-mode now.
K. Mullin has been touting his many years in local government, which tells me that he’s had more time to delve deeper into the pockets of developer and real estate interests in his quest of self-promotion by filling his campaign coffers. Instead, he should be more interested in the residents he is supposed to be representing before giving away our local powers to the state (hence, giving power to developers and real estate interests).
All candidates that are running for Ms. Speier’s congressional seat should clearly state if they support Senate bills 9 and 10, so then I can clearly decide on whom I would never again vote for.
Mike Manely
San Mateo
