Now that the short span of Donald Trump’s government service is drawing to a close, will he treat us all to a “Nero Decree” as he whiles away his final two months?
Will he sit in the corner madly punching his poor iPhone with tweet after tweet of unhinged word salads of resentment at the nation that had forsaken him?
Perhaps it was the endorsements of his rival by usually mute organizations such as the respected publication Scientific American which broke with 175 years of tradition and warned us all not to continue the tenure of someone who refuses to respect science in this critical age.
Add to that the New England Journal of Medicine which broke with 208 years of nonpolitical practice and warned us all that to continue the career of this man who denies medical orthodoxy would be to all our detriment. Well, I ponder.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
