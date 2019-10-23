Editor,
The NBA, including Steve Kerr and Lebron James and others, seem to have hit a moral impasse when it comes to standing up for freedom in the face of Chinese brutality. China pollutes the planet like no other country, locks up a million of their dissidents in concentration camps and persecutes their Muslim minority, yet the “Social Justice Warriors” of the NBA and their NIKE ally, bow to this terrorist regime. Seems like these multimillionaire hypocrites know on which side their sneakers are slicked.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
