Just got an email from Giselle Hale. Diane Papan’s attacks have so affected her family that she’s decided to pull out of the campaign. I assume she’s still on the ballot so I’ll still be voting for her, but I am nauseated that someone of the same character as our former president is going to represent us in the state Legislature.
