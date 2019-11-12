Editor,
During the recent prolonged power outages, only those with gas appliances could fry bacon and eggs, roast a chicken, take a hot bath and stay warm by turning up the thermostat on their gas heating system. Of course, for cooking, gas ranges have long been the gold standard; electric stoves are basically glorified hotplates. What would the effect be on global CO2 levels and the climate if California stopped all use of natural gas? Zero. Remember China and India.
In the 1970s, the sky-is-falling brigade predicted catastrophic global cooling. The fear-mongering rhetoric remained, but the culprit shifted to global warming. Interestingly, the prescription stayed the same: deindustrialization.
Berkeley, followed by Menlo Park, has banned natural gas in new construction. Not to be outdone, Palo Alto is discussing doing likewise and even considering mandating electricity-only in existing buildings. Can Redwood City and San Mateo be far behind?
If Palo Alto bans natural gas in homes, apartments and businesses, it will be facilitating a grim, Third World future for our children and grandchildren, since alternative energy is costly, intermittent and unreliable.
Before rushing to jump on the greener-than-thou bandwagon, Palo Alto City Council members would do well to watch that 1973 classic film-Soylent Green. And let’s not forget that predictions can be wrong. Maybe our climate ain’t broke after all or maybe if it is, micromanaging people’s lives and depriving us of our reliable energy and prized gas stoves won’t fix it.
Cherie Zaslawsky
Menlo Park
