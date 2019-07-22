Editor,
The June 26 letter to the editor “Medicare problems” by Gail Sredanovic is timely. I’m proud to see it in my local paper. However, I have a bone to pick with it: EMTALA.
A federal law enacted by Congress in 1986, EMTALA requires hospital emergency departments to medically screen every person who seeks emergency care and to stabilize or transfer those with medical emergencies regardless of health insurance status or ability to pay. This law has an unfunded mandate. Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, fewer people have used emergency rooms for their health care because more people were covered under the ACA resulting in less uncompensated care. Think of how much more money would be saved if we had national health care.
Ellyn O’Toole
San Mateo
