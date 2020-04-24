Editor,
As we do our best to navigate through each day, has our president given any consideration to A National Day of Prayer when we are all encouraged to pray in our own way for the graces we need in the days ahead?
Certainly the wisdom and inspiration of a loving God can help us all go forward with the hope and compassion that is needed so urgently throughout our country and throughout our world.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.