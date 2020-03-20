Editor,

Out on various appointments the other day, I stopped briefly at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Concar Drive and South Grant Street in the pouring rain. Well, four hours later, two gentlemen drove up my driveway to deliver my wallet with cash and contents.

They wouldn’t accept my cash; good and kind people still exist! I avoided future panic as I didn’t even know I dropped it! San Mateo is a wonderful place to call home.

Nonnie Dinges

San Mateo

