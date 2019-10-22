Editor,
I was pleased when I saw the Daily Journal’s endorsement of Annie Tsai for San Mateo-Foster City Elementary District Board trustee ( “Editorial: Chin and Tsai for San Mateo-Foster City school board” in the Oct. 11 edition of the Daily Journal.
I am an educator in San Mateo and have gotten to know Annie over the years. She has impressed me with all the ways she’s working to improve our community. She is already involved at her son’s school and is looking beyond to see how she can help the diverse schools in our district. During her campaign, I’ve seen her ask great questions, be an empathetic listener and thoughtful in how she approaches the issues. Annie has worked to understand the challenges our district faces better than most. I am proud to cast my vote for Annie Tsai for SM-FCESD board trustee.
Tara Clark
San Mateo
