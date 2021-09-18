Editor,
Cattle ranchers, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.
Since 1918, five generations of my family have managed the land our cattle graze. We understand that ranching requires adaptation, which has been a pillar of our management strategy from the beginning. We have seen firsthand the important ecosystem services offered by grazing cattle.
Our ranch is part of the Alameda Creek watershed, which has given us the opportunity to implement important management practices that improve water quality. With the use of conservation agreements, we preserve open space in urban areas that protect wildlife habitats for ground-nesting birds, tiger salamanders and many more. Cattle grazing can even reduce fuel for wildfires.
As a California Certified Rangeland Manager through the International Society for Range Management, I am honored to work with other cattle ranchers to continuously improve upon their already-great management practices. We believe in leaving the land better than we found it, not only to benefit ecosystems, but to preserve it for future generations, all while producing nutrient-rich beef.
My family and my fellow cattle ranchers take great pride in knowing that we are providing our neighbors with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.
Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it is produced on ranches just like ours, by people just like us, all across America.
Tim Koopmann
Sunol
