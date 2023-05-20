State legislators reversed decades of stifling regulations through the passage of 2018-2021 accessory dwelling unit laws, followed by passage of urban lot splits initiative, Senate Bill 9. So, all is well, and market forces will take hold, right? Wrong.
San Mateo County and local municipalities exploited an opening of regulations to impose infrastructure upgrades that have been ignored. In their progressive wisdom, piggybacking infrastructure upgrades onto ADU projects of all sizes. The predictable result, no workforce housing is being added to housing stock by homeowners. Instead, large expensive ADUs are being built that offset high infrastructure costs to homeowners.
Workforce housing is a subset of affordable housing and is defined as rent between $800 to $2,000 per month but must provide a 1.5%-2% return per month (i.e., 18%-24% per year) on homeowner’s cost, to entice. On analysis, rent and return objectives can only be achieved on small 150- to 450-square-foot ADU builds.
Massively incentivized row housing being built by commercial developers is NOT providing this low-end affordable housing market without further subsidization by taxpayers through Section 8 initiatives etc. Fact: Homeowner developers can address the need of servers within our communities without additional taxpayer involvement, but only if municipalities stop tacking 20%-45% infrastructure upgrades onto the cost of builds instead of pushing desired upgrades to a deed transfer for ADU projects under $200,000 cost.
Belmont council’s inaction illustrates how municipalities are discouraging homeowners from building needed workforce housing despite documented evidence of the regressive nature of their preferred infrastructure projects.
