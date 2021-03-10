Editor,
I’ve enjoyed Sue Lempert’s introductions to the county supervisor candidates. The supervisors play an important role in the lives of San Mateo County residents so it makes sense for voters to familiarize themselves thoroughly with the candidates.
One thing I greatly admire about Ray Mueller is the breadth and depth of his endorsements. They come from all walks of life and all economic situations. Women, men, gay, straight, they are all committed to addressing San Mateo County’s challenges and making it an even better place to live.
While Sue listed former San Mateo County supervisor and current U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo as having endorsed Ray, he’s also been endorsed by over 50 current and former women elected officials. These include California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, California Controller Betty Yee, former San Mateo County supervisor Adrienne Tissier, San Mateo County Superintendent Nancy Magee, former San Mateo County superintendent Anne Campbell and San Mateo County Treasurer-Tax Collector Sandie Arnott
Mark Olbert
San Carlos
The letter writer is the former mayor of San Carlos.
