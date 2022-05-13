Editor,
This election my vote for the San Mateo County District 3 Board of Supervisors role will go to Ray Mueller. His track record in Menlo Park as a three times elected official and his commitment to public service are impressive. His background as a legislator is something he would uniquely bring to this board. His familiarity with the issues that most matter for our community and presence across the district are remarkable.
He has an outstanding reputation and character: trustworthy, reliable and responsive. I am also acutely aware that he is the sole white man in this race running for a Board of Supervisors that is at risk of being made up of all white straight men. As a Black woman and mother, this was an important consideration. But ultimately, as a professional, I always aspire to be seen for my qualifications first and second for the diversity I bring to any table. As a voter and a community leader, this is the lens that I use to evaluate candidates. I want the most qualified candidate who will be the most receptive to the voices in my community first and foremost.
In looking at the totality of his experience, record and character, Ray Mueller is that candidate. While he is a white man, he has the support of community leaders of color on the coastside and beyond, and the self-awareness to know that he needs to seek diverse perspectives so he can best represent the interests of all his stakeholders.
Aisha Baro
Half Moon Bay
