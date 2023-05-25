Editor,
San Mateo is in need of more traffic police. Officers. Drivers speed, run stop signs and run red lights with impunity. A radar gun equipped police officer on Parrot Drive, Easton, West Third Avenue, West Fourth Avenue, West Fifth Avenue and other streets in the Baywood area could fill the city coffers. An unmarked car stationed by all the left turn signals on El Camino Real would also be able to issue many tickets, as drivers keep turning left after the light has turned red. Waiting for a head-on crash.
