1). A school-to-prison pipeline problem is mentioned twice in the article. However, there is no data provided to quantify this problem within SMFCSD. Per my understanding, the district does not track what students do once they have left the K-8 system.
2). Normalizing profanity in middle schools is not acceptable for any group. Most parents understand the consequences of low-level behavior issues when left unchecked. Staff should work with parents to understand root causes and offer a path to improvement.
3). I appreciate the school board freeing up funds to be used for education vs. police contracts. However, the survey data says something different. To the question on Page 12 “I believe we should have a police officer on campus regularly”) — only 26.9% of Black and 13.6% of Hispanic respondents selected “Not At All” (demographic makeup of SMFCSD: Black=1% and Hispanic=35% of the population. https://www.greatschools.org/california/foster-city/san-mateo_foster-city-school-district/). In other words, about 73% of Black and 86% of Hispanic students believe some type of police presence is needed. Why?
4). The opinion piece mentions a significant increase in Black students feeling unsafe. Why? Shouldn’t one-on-one interviews be conducted to understand the underlying causes?
I urge the board and staff to go deeper into the survey results and understand root causes (Five Whys) and not rush to conclusions/policies.
