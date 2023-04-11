In response to the letter on Monday, April 10’s “Good bicycle infrastructure needed on California Drive,” on considering Carolan Drive Avenue versus California Drive in Burlingame, and to fill in more from my letter that was published on April 6, “Alternates for bike lane location,” bicycle lanes have already been built on Carolan Avenue from Broadway to Oak Grove Avenue.
These lanes are beautiful, quiet and are being used right now, most probably by Burlingame High School students where it gives them a direct and safe route to their high school. The cost of the Carolan Avenue bike lanes from Broadway to Oak Grove Avenue would thus be for only the cost of a few directional signs, maybe less than $2,000 versus maybe a few $100,000 or more for the California Avenue option. And I want to correct my previous letter by saying that Carolan Avenue is only about 30 feet on the other side of the railroad tracks from California Drive, not the 50 yards that I mentioned.
