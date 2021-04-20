Editor,
I just wanted to commend the San Mateo Daily Journal for the fine job they are doing on bringing a free paper to the community with informative articles and interesting discussions.
I read it every day and always start with the puzzles. I enjoy doing the Jumble, Boggle and the crossword puzzles but I really LOVE doing the Ken-Ken puzzles. To me they are a fun challenge that really engages my brain. Unfortunately, I find the Soduko puzzles are just the opposite: boring and unchallenging so I usually ignore both of them. I really cannot understand why there are two! If more people did the Ken-Ken they might also ignore the Soduko.
My request is to replace one of the Soduko puzzles with another Ken-Ken. Possibly a 4x4 size to get more people accustomed to doing them and discovering the fun.
William Campbell
San Mateo
