The San Mateo County Health website is virtually useless, even though the county COVID-19 numbers are updated almost daily there is no specific data information for any city as to the number of cases/deaths. The county maintains the so called HIPPA regulations prohibit individual personal health information being made public.
However, that is not what the city populations need to further protect themselves.
Merely to state there are X number of COVID-19 cases in such and such neighborhoods of San Carlos and ditto for the number of deaths does not pinpoint specific persons. The information though would be beneficial to residents of the respective neighborhoods for their protection so they can be more cautious in those areas.
The county has a moral and patriotic obligation to provide such information to the citizens in each city.
Bernard Ames
San Carlos
